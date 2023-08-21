Tuesday morning will start out warm and dry as temperatures drop into the upper 70s. There won’t be much rain at all which will allow afternoon highs to rise to the mid 90s. Feels like temperatures will be around 105.

A weak front provides a slightly higher chance of afternoon showers Wednesday, but the rest of the week will stay mainly dry.

Highs heading into the weekend will top out in the mid 90s with lows in the mid to upper 70s as some places will tie or break record high temperatures.

There are several disturbances in the tropics, but none are expect to impact Florida.