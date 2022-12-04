Areas of fog are expected to develop overnight and last through about 10 am Monday morning especially Bay Area north and east so allow yourself extra time to get to work. Otherwise temperatures start out comfortably cool, in the low 60s with many communities dipping into the 50s so grab a jacket!

There will be lots of sunshine Tuesday and throughout much of the week, even into next weekend as highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s. The warmest days will be Wednesday and Thursday with slightly cooler weather for the weekend.

It looks like a cold front will finally bring rain next Monday so enjoy a dry week ahead.