‘Non-scalable’ barrier goes up around White House before election

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – On Monday the White House, already encircled by multiple layers of protection, got another barrier – a “non-scalable” fence around the perimeter.
Photos and video showed workers unloading stacks of fence segments and setting them up Monday.
The fences are the same style of security barrier put in place over the summer after the killing of George Floyd, according to CNN. The material is extremely stable, hard to cut and has holes so small that it makes it difficult to get a handhold.
NBC News first reported that the fences will go around the entire White House grounds as well as the Elipse and Lafayette Square.
The director of DC’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency told reporters Monday that officials didn’t have any specific or credible threats.
As the White House walls itself in, businesses throughout Washington D.C. have been boarding up windows and doors in anticipation of unrest following the election.
