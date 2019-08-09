No time to spare! Celebrate National Bowling Day

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s strikingly simple! National Bowling Day is Saturday, Aug. 9 and Seminole Lanes is ready to celebrate.

The unofficial holiday of “National Bowling Day” is observed yearly on the second Saturday in August.

Seminole Lanes is throwing a galactic bowling event with cool A/V lights and music videos on projectors at 10 p.m. on Saturday. It costs $16 per person with shoe rental.

Seminole Lanes will host the third major tournament of the year for the Professional Women’s Bowling Association. This site has hosted the St. Pete/Clearwater open for the last few years.

Experts say bowling style games originated in ancient civilizations around the world but the modern game of bowling came from Germany.

Kegels were placed at the end of an alley and Germans would roll a stone, attempting to knock them down, according to NationalToday.com.

History has is that when you knocking down the kegel, your sins would be reconciled.

You can try to knock down modern-day pins at Seminole Lanes Sunday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Juniors (17 & under) and seniors (50 and over) can play for $3 per game, adults cost $4.00 per game. Rental shoes are $2-3.50.

Kids can bowl for free until Aug. 31 on Monday to Friday.

On the weekends, a new fee bowling league for kids starts on Aug. 17.

Seminole Lanes is located at 8668 Park Boulevard in Seminole.