1 dead after shooting in Ruskin; no one in custody

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) — An individual was shot and killed in Ruskin early Sunday morning, the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the 2100 block of 21st Avenue SE around 1:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

One victim was located at the scene and was pronounced dead after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.

No suspects are in custody and the sheriff’s office urges anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

