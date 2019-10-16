No jail time for Florida police officer who killed librarian in demonstration

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – A former Florida police officer has agreed to a plea deal where he will avoid trial and serve no jail time for shooting and killing a retired librarian in August 2016.

Ex-Punta Gorda police officer Lee Coel pleaded no contest to a second-degree manslaughter charge and was sentenced to 10 years probation on Wednesday.

He will also pay restitution to the husband of Mary Knowlton, the woman he killed during a demonstration.

Coel’s gun should have been loaded with blanks, but had live rounds in it.

He was fired from the force and lost an appeal of his termination.

As part of his probation, Coel cannot seek future employment of a law enforcement officer.