No fix anytime soon for depressions in Pasco neighborhood

PASCO CO., Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County officials say they’re stumped on how to fix dozens of depressions in a Hudson neighborhood.



Pasco County Administrator Dan Biles and Emergency Management Director Andy Fossa explained Friday in a press conference that traditional methods to fix depressions won’t work without endangering further damage to roads and yards in the Lakeside Woodlands subdivision.



“Every report says we’re really not sure what to do, because our traditional fixes cause downstream impacts,” said Biles.



The number of depressions has held steady over the past few weeks at 76, officials said, but some are growing.



Fossa called the situation ‘unprecedented,’ because the depressions don’t act like other holes or sinkholes in the area. They said the depressions roughly follow the line of an underground cave system that connects to Florida’s aquifer, sensitive to tides rolling in and out as they erode the walls of the caves.



Homeowners who live along Willow Brook Court are especially frustrated. The road has been closed because officials say it’s too dangerous to drive on, but county trucks were seen on the roads earlier this week filling in some of the depressions.



“We probably should not have been out there,” Biles said, calling it good initiative by crews, but likely unsafe. “There’s a reason we closed the road.”



Nancy Balletta has lived in the area for nearly 40 years. She says her kids used to play in one of the older depressions.



Now, with two adult male sons with mental issues and her nearly 100-year-old mother living in the home, she’s worried about her future in the neighborhood.



“I always loved it here,” Balletta said. “I always felt safe in this neighborhood, and it’s scary.”

