No bond for carjacking suspect accused of murder

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A judge on Wednesday ordered James Hanson Jr. be held without bond on kidnapping and murder charges.

Hanson was arrested Tuesday on charges of Pre-Meditated First Degree Murder in the death of 68-year-old Mathew Korattiyil. He is also charged with Grand Theft Motor Vehicle, Kidnapping, Resisting an Officer with Violence.

Detectives said Hanson Jr. robbed the Centerstate Bank in Valrico Tuesday morning and then carjacked Korattiyil at gunpoint outside the bank.

Nearly two hours later, deputies spotted Korattiyil’s stolen Lexus SUV about a mile away from the bank.

His body was found dumped behind the Sacred Heart Catholic Community Center.

Authorities said after several hours of interviewing him, Hanson Jr. gave a full confession to the crimes.

“We still have a lot of work to do to figure out what happened between the time they left here to when we recovered the body,” said Chief Deputy Donna Lusczynski, with the Hillsborough Co. Sheriff’s Office.

LATEST STORIES:











