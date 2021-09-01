Nike gives employees a week off to destress

A Nike logo is seen at the Nike flagship store on 5th Ave. on December 20, 2019 in New York City. Revenue in the North American market, which accounts for the majority of Nikes sales, rose 5% from a year ago. The company said its Jordan brand had its first ever billion-dollar quarter. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Amid high rates of burnout and quitting among the American workforce, Nike is stepping in to ensure the mental health of its employees.

Last week, Matt Marrazzo, a senior manager at Nike, posted on Linkedin that the sportswear headquarters that employees at Nike’s corporate offices in Oregon would have the week off from work.

“Take the time to unwind, destress and spend time with your loved ones. Do not work,” the post reads.

Nike already participates in flexible “Summer Hours.” The new move means to prioritize the mental health of the company’s staff as a way to increase productivity at work.

According to ICD Eleven, doctors can diagnose someone with burnout if they have three symptoms.

The patient must be exhausted, experiencing mental distance or cynicism about their work and have problems getting the job done successfully.

Doctors can only diagnose burnout when it comes to working and does not apply to other life situations.