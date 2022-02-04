Nik Wallenda to be inducted into Circus Ring of Fame

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The “King of the High Wire,” Nik Wallenda is set to be inducted into Circus Ring of Fame.

The performer has crisscrossed the globe debuting “never-before-seen death-defying acts” in the footsteps of his family troupe. According to the Circus Ring of Fame, Nik has carried on multiple decades of family tradition performing aerial artistry and death-defying thrills.

Nik will become the fifth person in his family’s history to be inducted into the Ring of Fame.

“I don’t feel like I have accomplished enough in my life yet to be put on the Ring of Fame,” Wallenda said. “I feel like there is so much more.”

Other notable performers set to be inducted are Galaxy Girl, Tina Winn, George Carden, Willie Edelston, The Richter/Casselly Families, and The Advance Professionals.

The 2022 inductees will join the 150 honored since 1987.

“All of those recognized have made a significant contribution to the art and culture of the circus,” the Circus Ring of Fame wrote.