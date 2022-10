Temperatures overnight will be comfortably cool with lows in the upper 60s across the Bay Area. The sky will stay mostly clear into your Sunday with slightly warmer highs in the middle 80s.

Dry weather sticks around all week although a cold front will bring the chance of a few showers Tuesday and another front moves into the area next Sunday. Temperatures will hold steady throughout the week with lows in the mid 60s to near 70 and highs in the 80s.