Temperatures will start out in the 30s and 40s north of Tampa and in the low 50s here in Tampa and much of Pinellas county so bring a jacket if you’re going out and about this morning. Otherwise expect a lot of sunshine with highs in the low 70s.

There won’t be much change Sunday and Monday with slightly warmer temperatures and a lot of sunshine. Lows will remain in the mid 50s with highs in the mid 70s.

A weak front could bring a stray shower Tuesday and cool things down a few degrees Wednesday and Thursday, but a stronger front will arrive Friday cooling things down once again next weekend.