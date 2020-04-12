NHL player Colby Cave dies after suffering brain bleed

(CNN) – The National Hockey Leagues’s Colby Cave has died. The 25-year-old had suffered a brain bleed.
His wife, Emily Cave, posted the news on Instagram Saturday, hours after his death.
She says family members are in shock.
Cave was a forward for the Edmonton Oilers.
His death comes days after doctors removed a colloid cyst that was putting pressure on his brain. Doctors then put him in a medically induced coma.
Emily Cave says she and Colby’s parents weren’t able to visit him in the hospital due to COVID-19 restrictions.
