Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

NHL player Colby Cave dies after suffering brain bleed

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – The National Hockey Leagues’s Colby Cave has died. The 25-year-old had suffered a brain bleed.

His wife, Emily Cave, posted the news on Instagram Saturday, hours after his death.

To my best friend & love of my life, Colby 🤍 My heart is shattered. The amount of physical, mental, and emotional pain I am in when I think about never seeing, touching, or holding you again is unbearable. You are and will always be my person, my hero, the greatest thing to happen to me. I never dreamed of being a widow before our first wedding anniversary. Although, every cell in my body is lost without you, I promise to continue to make you proud. You were the best friend, husband, doggy daddy, and oh how I wished to see you as a baby daddy. I’ll see you again soon, Colb. You’ll be in heaven meeting me with a warm wet kiss. You’ll be with me every step of the way. I don’t want to stop writing just like I didn’t want to stop holding you this morning at the hospital. You are my everything. You always will be. Thank you for now being the best Guardian Angel. Just as you ended your vows, I am going to end with one word, AGAPE. ✨

She says family members are in shock.

Cave was a forward for the Edmonton Oilers.

His death comes days after doctors removed a colloid cyst that was putting pressure on his brain. Doctors then put him in a medically induced coma.

Emily Cave says she and Colby’s parents weren’t able to visit him in the hospital due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

