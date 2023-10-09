TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic, including one with an 80 percent chance of development.

The NHC said a tropical wave located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms.

The system has become better organized since Sunday. It is likely to become a tropical depression by midweek as it moves west-northwestward or northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

The system has a 60 percent chance of developing over the next two days and an 80 percent chance of development over the next seven days.

Meteorologists are also monitoring a disturbance in the extreme southern Gulf of Mexico, located about 75 miles northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico.

The system is expected to slowly develop, if at all, as it moves northwestward. Around midweek, the NHC said the system is forecast to merge with a frontal system over the western Gulf of Mexico.

The NHC said the system has a 10 percent chance of development over the next two days.