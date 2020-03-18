Breaking News
USF staff member tests positive for coronavirus

NFL giving fans free online access to past regular and postseason game broadcasts

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) – The NFL announced Wednesday it will offer complimentary access to its NFL Game Pass digital product, giving football fans the opportunity to watch past regular and postseason games.

The product, which is available across various platforms and devices, includes a library of football programming and games from 2009 through 2019.

In addition to games, the service includes “previous seasons of award-winning NFL Films series such as Hard Knocks and A Football Life and exclusive NFL Game Pass Film Sessions with some of the league’s star players and coaches,” the NFL said in a press release.

The NFL is also broadcasting full game encores on NFL.com and on the NFL’s official YouTube channel. The games will be made available by 12 p.m. ET each day.

The service is available free of charge until May 31 for fans in the U.S.

To sign up, create an account at NFL.com/GamePass.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

School year could be extended

Thumbnail for the video titled "School year could be extended"

President Trump addresses gathering on beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump addresses gathering on beaches"

Free Drive-through Coronavirus Testing in the Tampa Bay Area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free Drive-through Coronavirus Testing in the Tampa Bay Area"

Cars line up for coronavirus testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cars line up for coronavirus testing"

Coronavirus: Hillsborough officials suspend all eviction proceedings until April 20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Hillsborough officials suspend all eviction proceedings until April 20"

Coronavirus: Hillsborough officials suspend all eviction proceedings until April 20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Hillsborough officials suspend all eviction proceedings until April 20"

Max Lachowecki, a defender for the Tampa Bay Rowdies, shares his story to and from and to the team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Max Lachowecki, a defender for the Tampa Bay Rowdies, shares his story to and from and to the team"

Coronavirus: Florida cases jump by nearly 100, now exceed 300

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Florida cases jump by nearly 100, now exceed 300"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss