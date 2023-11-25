Conditions stay mainly dry tonight will lows dropping to the mid 60s Sunday morning. The next cold front brings periods of heavy rain on Sunday afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 70s before rain arrives.

Monday morning will be warm with lows around 70 degrees as rain moves out of the area by mid morning. Highs Monday will rise to the mid to upper 70s before much cooler air moves in.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature highs in the upper 60s with temps dropping into the 40s during the mornings.

It will warm back into the mid 70s by the time we get to next weekend as rain chances creep back in the forecast.