Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: 'Facts Not Fear' morning update – April 7, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The coronavirus crisis has shown members of Congress how critical medical and pharmaceutical supply chains are to the country’s national security. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure reports.

Other stories in today’s show:

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY: Voters in Wisconsin will face a choice Tuesday of participating in a presidential primary election or heeding warnings from public health officials to stay away from large crowds during the coronavirus pandemic. WFRV’s Calvin Lewis reports.

FILE – In this Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers holds a press conference in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin policymakers scrambled Wednesday, March 18, 2020, to help displaced workers, shuttered bars and restaurants, and others reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, including asking the federal government for more medical equipment and seeking loans to help small businesses survive. Gov. Evers, a Democrat, was to speak with Republican legislative leaders about his plan for a far-reaching emergency package of legislation to help those struggling with the outbreak. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP File)

POWER OF ANTIBODIES: As more people get over COVID-19, they have immunity. Considering there may have been cases in the U.S. since December or January, that means plenty of people now cannot get sick from the virus. WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

ON THE FRONT LINES: Medical professionals, across Middle Tennessee, brace for the next two weeks when COVID-19 cases are expected to peak in the US.​ One thing is certain, these heroes will walk into uncharted territory.​ WKRN’s Alex Denis reports.

TOILET PAPER SHORTAGE: As finding rolls of toilet paper becomes more like trying to find a diamond in the rough, it’s easy to blame the tissue shortage on hoarding or stocking up but wholesale suppliers say there is a lot more to it. WOOD’s Teresa Weakley reports.

