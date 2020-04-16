Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?
Live Now
Pinellas commission discusses reopening county’s beaches, pools

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 16, 2020

News

by: KARK

Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The wave of layoffs that has engulfed the U.S. economy since the coronavirus struck forced 5.2 million more people to seek unemployment benefits last week. Roughly 22 million have sought jobless benefits in the past month — easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record.

Information papers display at IDES (Illinois Department of Employment Security) WorkNet center in Arlington Heights, Ill., Thursday, April 9, 2020. Another 6.6 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to the US Department of Labor, as American workers continue to suffer from devastating job losses, furloughs and reduced hours during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

COVID CARDS: The confining lifestyle that comes with the coronavirus pandemic won’t last forever, but once the stay home orders are lifted, there could be a few surprises in store. WREG’s Greg Hurst reports.

A member of the medical staff listens as Montefiore Medical Center nurses call for N95 masks and other critical PPE to handle the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on April 1, 2020 in New York. – The nurses claim “hospital management is asking nurses to reuse disposable N95s after long shifts” in the Bronx. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

NEW TREATMENTS: Research is critical during this pandemic. With so much unknown about the coronavirus, doctors and scientists are exploring new methods to finding a treatment. WGNO’s Peyton LoCicero reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

THE PERFECT MATCH: A nurse in Oregon received a hard-to-come-by blood donation during his fight to beat COVID-19. KOIN’s Jacquelyn Abad reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

BEATING COVID-19: After being in a medically induced coma for a month, an Oklahoma man is finally being released from the hospital. KFOR’s Peyton Yager gives the heart-warming update.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Lyft launches food, medicine supply delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lyft launches food, medicine supply delivery"

Hillsborough Co. EPG set to vote on face covering mandate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. EPG set to vote on face covering mandate"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Hundreds of volunteers are sewing homemade masks for first responders and health care workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds of volunteers are sewing homemade masks for first responders and health care workers"

37-year-old Brandon COVID-19 victim chronicled disease on Facebook up until death

Thumbnail for the video titled "37-year-old Brandon COVID-19 victim chronicled disease on Facebook up until death"

Animal sanctuary in need of donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal sanctuary in need of donations"

Erin Andrews sends meals to Tampa General Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erin Andrews sends meals to Tampa General Hospital"

Locals call Siesta Key a "ghost town" without tourists

Thumbnail for the video titled "Locals call Siesta Key a "ghost town" without tourists"

Stimulus check FAQ: Better Call Behnken clears up confusion on coronavirus relief money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stimulus check FAQ: Better Call Behnken clears up confusion on coronavirus relief money"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss