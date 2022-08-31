LARGO, Fla (WFLA) – WFLA News Channel 8 has been helping pets find their forever homes in Tampa Bay all through the month of August as part of our national Clear the Shelters initiative.

We partnered up with dozens of local shelters to host the adoption drive. It helped find homes for 3,400 pets, as of Wednesday.

SPCA Tampa Bay was just one of the participating rescues and was able to pair around 280 pets with their forever families.

“When you adopt a pet, you’re supporting your local community. It opens up space for room here at the shelter. It also helps give these guys brand new homes for that second part of their journey,” SPCA Tampa Bay Transfer Rescue Coordinator Kaitlin Coley said.

One of SPCA Tampa Bay’s dogs up for adoption is 10-year-old Hatcher, who has been looking for a new family for more than 120 days.

“Hatcher is a senior dog but he’s still pretty outgoing. He loves to go on his walks in the morning and afternoons but if you’ve seen our recent video, he just likes to nap in his kennel,” Coley said.

SPCA Tampa Bay hosted their Clear The Shelters event on Saturday and more than 70 pets were able to head to their new homes.

SPCA Tampa Bay is open Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

A list of the Tampa Bay animal shelters that participated in Clear the Shelters is available here.