Juan Hernandez said he still hasn't finished spending the millions he won the first time he struck it big on a scratch-off ticket.

(NBC News) — Three years after he won a $10 million lottery prize, a New York man has done it again.

Juan Hernandez, of Uniondale, won the New York Lottery’s $10,000,000 Deluxe scratch-off game this month, claiming the grand prize, the lottery said.

In a release published Tuesday, the lottery said lightning struck twice for Hernandez, who won the same amount on a $350,000,000 Cash Spectacular scratch-off ticket in 2019.

“I’m still trying to spend the $10 million I won in [2019],” Hernandez said in a statement.

