New York City plans Times Square NYE return as Broadway sees Covid cancellations

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 1: The New Year’s Eve ball drops in a mostly empty Times Square on January 1, 2021, in New York City. On average, about one million revelers are drawn to the Crossroads of the World to watch performances and celebrate the New Year. This year a limited live audience of about 40 first responders and essential workers were allowed to watch the New Years’ ball drop from a secure area in Times Square. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in New York City that have canceled some Broadway performances, the city will go ahead for now with plans to welcome back vaccinated revelers to watch the ball drop on New Year’s Eve.

“We’re going to watch very carefully,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday. “It’s still more than two weeks away. And if at any point we need to alter the plan, we will.”

“Because it is an event where people are fully vaccinated and all outdoors, right now that’s something we’re going forward with,” he said of the Times Square event, which was announced in November.

Cases of Covid-19 have been on the rise in New York City. The new heavily mutated omicron variant that experts believe is more transmissible has also been found in the city and is spreading, according to health officials.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.