New vaccine site at Raymond James Stadium has smooth day one

TAMPA (WFLA) — A new state-run vaccine location has opened at a Raymond James Stadium parking lot, replacing the one at the University Mall.

The vaccine location is in parking lot 14 just east of Himes Avenue and south of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

This new vaccine site replaces one run by the state at the University Mall, which had its share of issues.

“It was great. It was really good,” said Janet Atkinson, who was able to get her vaccination on the first day of operation at the new location.

People with appointments at University Mall will still be able to get their vaccine at the new location at Raymond James Stadium.

Atkinson says the traffic at the new location moved very well.

“I didn’t wait that long. I have been here a couple of hours, but it really went smooth,” she said.

Not everyone left the new location happy, however.

Fernando Arocho said he set up an appointment and received a confirmation email, but when he arrived for his vaccine, he couldn’t find the confirmation email on his phone.

“I just showed up and then the national guard guy asked if I could show him the email and then I go looking through my email and I couldn’t find it. He said without that email they couldn’t do nothing for me. So now I came down here for nothing. I’m 65 years of age, I’m a diabetic” said a clearly frustrated Arocho.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management says the new location will be able to vaccinate 3,200 people a day and will be open from 8 to 4 seven days a week.

The COVID testing site will open at University Mall on Tuesday, March 2.