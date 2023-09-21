Tampa, Fla (BLOOM) – Tampa residents and visitors can look forward to a fresh and unique dining experience as Yacht Starship Dining Cruises introduces “Craft,” Tampa’s first dining river cruiser. This purpose-built vessel, representing a significant multi-million-dollar investment, is set to create employment opportunities in Tampa while offering a distinctive approach to dining on the water.

Craft has been a long-cherished vision for Yacht Starship Dining Cruises, stemming from their first Tampa cruise more than two decades ago. This specialized vessel aims to redefine the cruising scene in Tampa by providing guests with an exceptional culinary and cocktail river journey. Notably, Craft’s design allows it to navigate under the city’s low bridges, offering a truly one-of-a-kind experience.

Troy Manthey, the President and CEO, expressed his enthusiasm for this new addition, saying, “Craft signifies a new era of cruising in Tampa that is certain to exceed guest expectations. We are proud to contribute to Tampa’s recognition as a top destination for boat tours.”

Craft boasts impressive dimensions, measuring 130 feet in length and accommodating up to 150 passengers. Resembling European river cruise ships, it introduces several innovations to the U.S passenger vessel industry, such as an open kitchen with a gas grill and stove, a vintage wooden cruiser serving as a bar, and multiple seating options, including indoor, outdoor, and bar seating. It also utilizes diesel outboard propulsion for its displacement dining cruise, a first of its kind.

Chef Allison Beasman, previously the Executive Chef at Edison Food and Drink Lab, will curate the culinary offerings aboard Craft. The open kitchen concept allows guests to observe meal preparation while enjoying craft cocktails from the bar. Chef Beasman is eager to bring a unique dining concept to Tampa, promising memorable meals crafted from fresh local ingredients.

Reservations for Craft’s cruises will be available soon, with the first voyages scheduled to commence in Fall 2023. For further details, interested individuals can visit Craft’s official website or follow updates on social media platforms.

Yacht StarShip, renowned for its blend of cuisine, casual elegance, and live entertainment, has been a part of Tampa’s community since 2001. Apart from Craft, its fleet includes Pirate Water Taxi, Lost Pearl pirate adventure cruise, Bay Rocket speed boat thrill ride, Tampa Riverwalk Rentals, and more.