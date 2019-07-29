Another theme park? Universal Orlando hints at ‘major’ announcement

Universal Orlando is planning to make a “major” announcement at a news conference next week, prompting speculation that plans for a new theme park may be unveiled.

Universal said the press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 1 at the Orange County Convention Center.

WESH 2 News has previously reported that Universal, over the past few years, had been acquiring hundreds of acres of land along Sand Lake Road for a possible addition to its current theme parks.

In 2018, Universal purchased about 500 acres of undeveloped land east of International Drive. It is bordered to the north by Sand Lake Road and to the south by Destination Parkway.

Public documents and corporate earnings calls have also hinted that Universal plans to build a new theme park on the land near the Orange County Convention Center.

