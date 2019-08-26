New Tampa mental health clinic to treat thousands of Florida veterans, military families

TAMPA (WFLA) – A new mental health clinic for veterans and military families celebrated its grand opening Monday in Tampa.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was on hand for the special announcement.

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic will provide life-saving mental health care to more than 230,000 post-9/11 Florida veterans and military families.

Treatment for a variety of mental health issues like depression, anxiety, PTSD, adjustment issues, and more will be available at the clinic.

The Cohen Veterans Network operates 14 other clinics nationwide.

For more information, visit their website.

LATEST STORIES: