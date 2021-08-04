New Skylab facility unveiled at Lakeland’s Aerospace Center for Excellence

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The sky’s the limit!

The Aerospace Center for Excellence unveiled their new Skylab facility during a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning.

The Skylab Innovation Center is located on the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus and will be available for students and teachers in Polk County.

The Aerospace Center for Excellence coordinated with the Polk County Public School Board to provide this interactive space.

“We want other facilities around the nation to copy this so that we get American youth excited again about technology. Not just what’s on your phone but how to build what’s on your phone,” Aerospace Center for Excellence CEO John “Lites” Leenhouts said.

Hundreds of teachers are now able to explore Skylab and learn how to use the hands-on equipment to further STEM education.

Skylab features a simulator training lab, a holographic theater, a planetarium, an aerospace training center, as well as exhibit/event space.

“Our goal here is to literally have a student years in the future create some life changing technology and say ‘my life was sparked by a day at the Skylab Innovation Center,” Leenhouts said.

Next month, Polk County students will be able to experience the Skylab Innovation Center for the first time in-person.