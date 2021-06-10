New marijuana testing lab opens in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida has one more marijuana testing lab as the industry continues to grow in the Sunshine State.

Method Testing Labs says their facility in Tampa is licensed and will soon start testing cannabis throughout the state of Florida.

This makes it the sixth lab in the state testing marijuana. Scientists say the testing is a vital part of consumer safety. The tests check for traces of pesticides, metals, and micro-contaminants.

The lab also makes sure the marijuana is measured at the right dosage and meets Florida Department of Health standards. With the marijuana industry booming in Florida, lab workers say their jobs are vital.

“We are a bottleneck for the industry and the supply chains,” said Roy Sorensen with Method Testing Labs. “Without any laboratory testing, there won’t be any product to be able to be sold legally in the state of Florida. We’re ensuring that supply chains are filled and that patients have safe product available on the shelves.”

Method Testing Labs says it will provide a speedy process for test results, returning them in 24 to 72 hours. The lab says it will also provide more job opportunities in the Bay Area.