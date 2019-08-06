New information released in deadly St. Petersburg shootings

Robert Thomas says enough is enough. He and his wife were sleeping in their bed when the gunfire rang out.

“I seen muzzle flashes, I seen pow, pow, pow. That’s why I pushed her out of the bed and told her to get down,” said Thomas, who was not surprised. “Like I say, shooting over there, been on that corner. Guy got shot. Guy done got killed in that back alley over there. It seems like it’s the flavor of the day.”

Thomas lives on 10th Avenue South in St. Petersburg where a man was shot and killed early this morning. Police identified him as 38-year old William Gilbert. That was one of two shootings police investigated in the same neighborhood that happened within two hours of eachother.

The first happened at a home on 13th Avenue South. The victim’s wife told police that she and her husband were sleeping when someone entered the home and shot and killed him. Investigators identified him as 34-year old Lorenzo Brunson.

St. Petersburg Police Spokeswoman Sandra Bentil says it’s unclear if the two shootings are related. “We are talking with witnesses and residents in the area to find out what happened in both the first shooting and the second shooting,” said Bentil. “It’s just too early to say whether these two are connected.”

Thomas wonders when the violence will end. “This aint the end of this. This ain’t the end of it cause people done lost their moral values. They done lost everything,” said Thomas. “They figure they can do what they want to do and it’s okay.”