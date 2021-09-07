New COVID-19 surge could come weeks after Labor Day, Tampa doctor warns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As the Labor Day weekend ends, and people get back to regular daily life, there is concern over another spike in COVID-19 cases in the Tampa Bay area.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said 5.3 million passengers came through airport security in the U.S. during Labor Day weekend, more than double last year’s numbers. And many of those visitors came to Tampa Bay for a busy weekend of beach fun, pool parties and backyard barbecues.

“Just have fun with the kids, enjoying the beautiful weather and showing them what we have here,” said Daniel Coimbra.

It was also the first big weekend of college football.

With all the activity, medical professionals are concerned about another spike in the already high number of COVID-19 cases.

“Now in the past, there have been major holidays in our area that have not led to an uptick in cases but in other areas it has. So whether that pans out or not we’re more than prepared,” said Dr. John Greene at Moffit Cancer Center.

The number of COVID-19 cases during Labor Day weekend this year was more than quadruple that of this time last year. Eased coronavirus restrictions have more people traveling for the holiday, and medical experts are worried about what that will do to the already high numbers we’re seeing in Tampa Bay.

“When you see people crowded together in tight confines, you know there’s going to be an increase in cases,” Dr. Greene said. “If there’s an increase from this holiday, you will find it in a couple of weeks.”