New area to watch in the tropics

Latest development chances for Invest 95-L from the National Hurricane Center

We’ve made it to the point of summer where tropical activity typically starts to ramp up – and now there’s a new disturbance to watch in the far southeastern Caribbean.

Storm Team 8 is tracking an area of showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave just west of the Windward Islands. This disturbance is forecast to move west northwestward over the north-central Caribbean over the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center gives this tropical wave (Invest 95-L) a 10% chance in the next two days and a 20% chance in the next five days of developing into a tropical system.

“This tropical moisture will likely bring some heavy rain and possibly some flooding to Puerto Rico and Hispaniola over the next few days” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ian Oliver.

Tropical development will likely be minimal in the short term as the system interacts with land and eventually the higher terrain of Hispaniola. Late in the work week, conditions will likely be more conducive for development as the disturbance emerges over the warm waters of the Florida Straits or Bahamas.

At this point, there’s absolutely no cause for concern for the Tampa Bay area – but we will of course be tracking Invest 95-L closely in the days ahead.

