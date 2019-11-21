Never before seen exhibit brings 70s to life at ‘Polk Museum of Art’

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk Museum of Art brings together rare works of art from all types of mediums.

This collection was curated to capture the global expansion of contemporary art in the 1970s.

“Global Art of the 1970s” has around 40 pieces from 6 continents represented by over 45 different countries.

At the time, these pieces were the latest and greatest creations in the art world, each unique for the time period.

Experts say 40 years later this exhibition stands as a time capsule of history.

The Polk Museum of Art is located at 800 East Palmetto Street in Lakeland. It is open on Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free.