Nevada bans employers from refusing to hire people who fail marijuana tests

(CNN) – Starting in January 2020, it will be illegal for employers in Nevada to discriminate against workers for marijuana use.

Employers will still be allowed to administer pre-employment screenings for other drugs, but a positive result for cannabis can’t be used to not hire someone.

There are exceptions for people applying for jobs as firefighters, EMTs, other jobs that require driving a vehicle or any job where the federal government requires testing.

Nevada is the only state thus far to prohibit employers from requiring applicants to pass a marijuana test.

Nevada’s governor signed the bill into law last week.

TRENDING STORIES

MTV’s ‘Floribama Shore’ moving to St. Petersburg

Researchers develop vaccine to possibly prevent Alzheimer’s disease

Hudson woman arrested for encouraging child to kill herself

2 giraffes killed by ‘billion-to-one’ lightning strike at Florida wildlife park

Florida Burger King worker filmed mopping table tops

Tampa Bay woman will be first contestant with autism to compete in Miss Florida

Build-A-Bear ‘pay your age’ returns with limits

‘World’s largest Christmas light maze’ coming to Tropicana Field