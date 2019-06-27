Neighbors can ‘BEARLY’ contain themselves with new neighbor

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Neighbors are facing an unbearable situation in Brandon.

They recently became acquainted with a new neighbor who made quite the first impression. Who is this resident running the roads?

Well, people can’t stop talking about him, wondering where he came from and how long he’ll stay. He arrived in the dead of night. His entrance was so quiet and so stealth, he had the street to himself, glancing back-and-forth, looking for people as he made his way down the block. Charles Place in Brandon is known for its tall trees forming a canopy over the road below, colorful blooms that the landscape and the familiar, smiling faces of longtime families who called this section of Tampa Bay home.

Some people have lived here their whole lives, and when a stranger showed up recently, it was certainly something they had never seen.

Miguel Vallejo could easily call this a close encounter of the wild kind.

He was outside, standing on his porch when he saw a large figure ambling down the block, headed his way. “I looked over and I didn’t really know what it was, I thought it was from Scooby Doo. Then, it got closer,” Miguel told us.

The 25-year-old admits he was curious, never knowing what he would actually see close up. Then, it happened.

At first, Miguel thought he was hallucinating. There’s no way, he thought. Miguel thought he was hallucinating. As a lifelong Floridian, born and raised in Brandon, he’s seen a little bit of everything. After all, this is home.

“I leaned in and I couldn’t believe it, oh my God, it’s a bear!”

His neighbor Michelle Medley, lives across the street captured the whole thing.

“Shocked!,” that’s how Michelle Medley described the situation.

It’s not unusual to see bears during mating season which runs from June to August. Wildlife officials warn homeowners to keep their garbage containers and valuables locked up.

The bear did not hurt anyone but neighbors say they will keep their cameras rolling.