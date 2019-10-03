Nearly $14K donated to Dorian victims from Siesta Key bar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A popular Siesta Key bar is helping those in need following the destruction of Hurricane Dorian.

For years, customers at Siesta Key Oyster Bar in Sarasota have been writing messages on dollar bills and stapling them to the walls and ceiling of the restaruant.

Every few years, staff members remove the bills, and the owners pick a local charity to donate the money to. But this year, they decided to send it to the people of the Bahamas recovering from the devastating hurricane.

Courtesy: Siesta Key Oyster Bar

Siesta Key Oyster Bar General Manager Kristin Hale told NBC News about 40 members of the bar’s staff spent the month of September carefully removing the bills from the walls taking down nearly $14,000.

“We were all super surprised,” Hale said. “We did not expect to get that much down.”

Once word got around that the bar would be donating to Dorian relief efforts, many community members came in and put up $5 and $20 bills, rather than the usual $1.