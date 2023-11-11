Saturday starts out with plenty of sunshine and muggy conditions with temperatures around 70 across the Bay Area. Scattered showers are back in the forecast this afternoon and evening with very warm high temperatures rising to the mid to upper 80s.

A weak front will move through Sunday into Monday bringing with it more clouds than rain. Isolated showers are possible the next couple days, but most of us will stay dry as highs rise to the mid 80s.

It will also be breezy behind the front Monday through Wednesday as a low pressure system brings a better chance of rain Tuesday through Thursday. Mid week highs will be in the low to mid 80s with lows dropping to the upper 60s.

Friday and next weekend will be mainly dry with a spotty shower and highs in the low 80s as lows remain in the upper 60s.