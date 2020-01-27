NCAA names Tampa as host city finalist for 2025-26 Women’s Final Four

Live Now
FILE – In this April 5, 2019, file photo, fans watch as Connecticut’s Katie Lou Samuelson (33) goes in to shoot past Notre Dame’s Jessica Shepard, front left, and Brianna Turner, right, during the second half of a Final Four semifinal of the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament in Tampa, Fla. Fans flocked to the women’s NCAA Tournament, which had its highest attendance in over 15 years. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The NCAA Women’s Final Four could soon be returning to Tampa.

The NCAA announced Tampa has been named one of four finalists to host the 2025 or 2026 Women’s Final Four.

“The number and quality of potential host cities for the Women’s Final Four continues to grow,” said Diane Turnham, chair of the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee and senior associate athletics director at Middle Tennessee. “The Women’s Final Four selection process continues to be successful in identifying those cities that will raise the bar for one of America’s premier sporting events and the world’s women’s basketball events.”

Tampa has until April 13 to submit a final bid. The Final Four has been hosted in Tampa 2008, 2015, and 2019.

