Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify

NBA icon Kobe Bryant’s connections to Tampa Bay

FILE – In this July 26, 2018 file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch during the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. She was 13. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Basketball fans around the world and here in Tampa Bay continue to remember and honor NBA legend Kobe Bryant after his untimely death on Sunday.

NTSB investigators are trying to figure what caused the helicopter to crash in the hills outside of Los Angeles. The crash killed Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.

Very early on in his career, Kobe Bryant trained in Bradenton at the IMG Academy.

Anthony Parker is the General Manager of the Lakeland Magic, the Orlando Magic’s NBA G League development team.  

“There’s nothing more scary as a defender seeing Kobe Bryant coming at you down the court,” Parker said.

Parker played nine seasons for several NBA teams from 1997-2000 and 2006-2012.

“He had a daughter that fell in love with the game,” Parker said. “I have a son that’s in love with the game. What mother or father around the country can’t identify with when you sit there and you see him and Gianna court side explaining to her some aspect of the game and she’s nodding in approval.”

Parker said Bryant’s support for women’s basketball will be a large part of his legacy.

“My sister Candace Parker has certainly benefited from not only his mentorship, but showing up to games, giving credibility to the women players,” Parker said.

ESPN basketball analyst Dick Vitale, who lives in Sarasota, has shared several tweets reflecting on Bryant’s legacy since learning of his passing.

Former University of South Florida men’s basketball standout Chucky Atkins played with Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2004-5 season.

Through mentorship and coaching his daughter Gianna, Bryant had become one of the biggest supporters of the WNBA and women’s basketball.

The USF women’s basketball account shared this tweet on Bryant and one of the program’s greats, Courtney Williams, who reached last season’s WNBA Finals as a member of the Connecticut Sun.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

