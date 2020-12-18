LIVE NOW /
Navy airman killed while trying to save Charlotte County crash victims

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WBBH) – A 21-year-old Port Charlotte man was hit and killed on I-75 in Charlotte County Wednesday night after trying to help others who were involved in a separate crash.

Trevor Smith, 21, a Navy airman was killed in the crash.

Smith died after a pickup truck veered off the road and hit him while he was trying to help the crash victims, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Smith, who wasn’t involved in the crash, stopped on the right shoulder of I-75 and ran across the lanes into the median to help. Moments later, while on the shoulder, Smith was hit and killed by a pickup truck.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

