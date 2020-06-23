Zoo Montana takes in abandoned grey wolf pup

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – A grey wolf pup has found a new home at the zoo in Billings, Montana.

The zoo said on Facebook that the 7-week-old pup was abandoned by his pack.

“Simpson,” as he’s been named, followed property owners across their driveway.

Wildlife officials later conclude there’s no chance of reuniting him with his pack.

Simpson was taken in by Zoo Montana, where zookeepers plan to gradually introduce him to other wolves.

He’s not part of the wolf exhibit for now, but the zoo said folks will be able to see more of his pictures online.