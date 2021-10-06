Zodiac Killer identified by Case Breakers, cold case team says

A San Francisco Police Department wanted bulletin and copies of letters sent to the San Francisco Chronicle by a man who called himself Zodiac are displayed Thursday, May 3, 2018, in San Francisco. Detectives in Northern California are trying to get a DNA profile on the Zodiac Killer to track him down using the same […]

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WFLA) – A team of experienced cold case investigators say they have identified the Zodiac Killer.

The Case Breakers, a team consisting of former law enforcement investigators, journalists and military intelligence officers, said in a press release that they believe they have identified the Zodiac Killer as Gary Francis Poste, who died in 2018.

The serial murderer was linked to at least five killings in Northern California in the 1960s while taunting law enforcement with letters and codes sent to area newspapers.

The Case Breakers say they identified Poste as the killer after uncovering forensic evidence and photos from Poste’s darkroom and featured a photo showing scars on Poste’s forehead matching a sketch of the Zodiac Killer.

No law enforcement agency has yet to confirm the Case Breakers report.