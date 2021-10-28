Zillow lists ‘first-of-its-kind’ virtual haunted house tour

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Zillow is previewing its creepiest listing yet. Brave souls can scour the halls of a fictional haunted mansion through an interactive 3D home tour.

Zillow says the neoclassical-style mansion, located at 667 Dead End Drive, is haunted by former owner Edith Thistle and has a real-life haunted history that has been featured in popular horror films and TV shows. Visitors can even uncover Thistle’s haunted history by uncovering clues to that lead to her demise.

“Once the guided tour becomes possessed, tour takers are led up the estate’s sinister staircase and down dark hallways as ominous sounds echo in the background,” Zillow said.

The “terrifying” tour comes complete with a 3D home interactive floor plan and a home details page like other home listings on Zillow.

“It’s time to get your spooky thrills without leaving the comfort of your home. Come explore this haunted mansion – but beware of what lurks in the shadows…” a tweet from Zillow said.

It’s time to get your spooky thrills without leaving the comfort of your home. Come explore this haunted mansion – but beware of what lurks in the shadows… 😱 — Zillow (@zillow) October 28, 2021

Zillow says creepy listings have long captivated Zillow surfers, but this is the first time Zillow has used this innovative technology to power a virtual haunted house. While this home is not on the market, Zillow has previously shared advice for homeowners looking to sell their own haunted houses.