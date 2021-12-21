Youth pastor and wife killed in Texas crash; baby injured

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK/WFLA) – A young married couple was killed and their baby son was injured in a crash in Texas Sunday morning.

Hunter Wilkes and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and from Minden, Louisiana, died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash roughly 250 feet south of Carthage.

In the Wilkes’ car was their 2-month-old son who was taken to UT Health East Texas Carthage in stable condition.

According to KSLA, Hunter was a student at Louisiana Missionary Baptist Institute & Seminary.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a pickup was towing a trailer north on US 59 in the left lane. At the same time, a Mazda SUV was traveling west on the Loop US 59 exit ramp and was trying to turn onto US 59. The SUV then entered the intersection and was hit by the pickup.

The driver of the pickup, identified as 79-year-old Jerry Galloway from Fort Smith, Arkansas, was taken to UT Health East Texas Carthage in stable condition.