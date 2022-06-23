YONKERS, NY (PIX11) — Café workers jumped into action when a customer’s Grubhub order came in for an Irish breakfast roll, a burger and help.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, a worker at the Chipper Truck Café in Yonkers saw the order. It came from a woman being held hostage by an alleged rapist.

“Please call police, his going to call me when u delivered come with the cones please don’t make it obvious,” the note in the comments of the Grubhub order read. When 32-year-old Kemoy Royal opened the door for the food delivery at his Bronx home, police arrived.

“You could see it was real because it was rushed,” Chipper Truck Café co-owner Alice Bermejo said. “The wording was not right, but you could still understand what they were meaning. So you knew when you read the note, you know it’s not a prank.”

The 26-year-old woman is now safe thanks to the café workers. Police arrested Royal on a slew of charges, including rape and strangulation.

“You see it in the movies, you don’t see it in real life,” Bermejo said.

The couple owning the Chipper Truck Café think of the diner, which operates 24 hours, as a safe haven for the community. Bermejo got a call from Grubhub on Wednesday. The company thanked the couple for calling police and sent them a check for $5,000.

Royal has also been charged in connection with another incident. That woman described seeing knives all over Royal’s home.