TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The popular outdoor product company, YETI, launched a new initiative to turn “holiday habitats into fish habitats” by recycling old Christmas trees – and you can help.

Across all waterways, dwelling fish are in need of improved habitats. With farming, damming, and urban development contributing to the erosion of natural structures that freshwater fish rely on, YETI, along with local wildlife agencies, have set their sights on improving the underwater ecosystems.

“When the holiday season comes to an end, it’s the perfect time to think about giving back. Before sending the centerpiece of your decor to the curb where it’s destined for the landfill, consider donating your Christmas tree to your local parks and wildlife department, like we did for this project with our friends at the Inland Fisheries Division of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TWPD),” YETI’s website read.

Why Christmas trees?

If you’re thinking to yourself, “Why Christmas trees?” Sunken brush – like fir, pine, or spruce Christmas trees – offers cover and foraging areas for fish. The smaller spaces between the festive tree’s branches allow smaller fish species as place to hide, attracting larger gamefish.

John Findeisen, who leads a team within the Aquatic Vegetation Management at TPWD, said he sees fish utilizing the Christmas tree habitat within 10 to 15 minutes of sinking the tree.

How does it work?

To help sink the Christmas trees, local agencies tie cinder blocks to the plant. After dropping the tree into the water, the trees’ coordinates are given to anglers to fish these new honey holes. According to YETI, the habitats can last up to one to five years.

Since fir, pine, and spruce trees are softwood, they break down at faster rates, especially in warmer waters, so there’s always a need for more.

No matter where you live, YETI says your tree can help. To find out if your Christmas tree can be used for good, contact your local Parks & Wildlife Department.