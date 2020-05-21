Yellowstone visitor ‘knocked to the ground’ in bison attack two days after park reopens

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (NEXSTAR) – A bison at the newly reopened Yellowstone National Park knocked a female visitor to the ground, injuring her Wednesday, according to park officials.

The attack happened in the Old Faithful Upper Geyser Basin.

The visitor got too close to the animal, according to a news release from the park, and was less than 25 yards away when the bison attacked her. She was treated at the scene for unspecified injuries and declined transport to a medical facility, park officials said.

The incident is the first case of a bison injuring a visitor this year.

On Monday, Yellowstone National Park opened two of five entrances. The park estimates that over the past three days there has been less than 20 percent of the normal May traffic volume when all five entrances are open.

Park officials added this reminder in the news release: