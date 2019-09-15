Year after being shot in head, Ga. officer runs inspiring race

COVINGTON, Ga. (CNN) — It’s a 36-year tradition in Covington, Georgia, and while each year has grown bigger and better, no year has been more special than this one.

Hundreds of people showed up to show their support for an officer recovering from a shooting one year later.

Officer Matt Cooper was shot in the head last September during a shoplifting call at a Walmart. He miraculously survived, and has been fighting ever since.

“The willpower to never give up,” Cooper said. “There are bad days, there are a lot of bad days. But you just have to keep driving. You can’t give up.”

To show his willpower, Cooper kicked off the ‘Fuzz Run’ events by leading the 1-mile Fun Run with his family right by his side. Additionally, hundreds of runners, walkers, and spectators came out to cheer him on.

“You gotta keep in mind that doctors thought that this time a year later that he’d still be in a wheelchair,” Captain Ken Malcom said. “And he’s worked so hard to be able to have the mobility that he has, to be able to get out and enjoy this day and we are so proud of him.”

