Yankees, Nationals kneel before national anthem as baseball season begins

TAMPA (WFLA) – A coordinated show of support tonight for the Black Lives Matter movement, ahead of the Major League Baseball season opener.
Both the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals knelt along the baselines together at Nationals’ Park.
Players and coaches each held part of a long black cloth that ran along the length of both baselines while a video denouncing racism played in the stadium.
All players and coaches then stood for the singing of the national anthem before returning to their dugouts.