LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Yankees, Nationals kneel before national anthem as baseball season begins

National

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

The New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals kneel while holding a black ribbon to honor Black Lives Matter before playing an opening day baseball game at Nationals Park, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington. before the start of the first inning of an opening day baseball game at Nationals Park, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TAMPA (WFLA) – A coordinated show of support tonight for the Black Lives Matter movement, ahead of the Major League Baseball season opener.

Both the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals knelt along the baselines together at Nationals’ Park.

Players and coaches each held part of a long black cloth that ran along the length of both baselines while a video denouncing racism played in the stadium.

All players and coaches then stood for the singing of the national anthem before returning to their dugouts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss