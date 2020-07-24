Yankees, Nationals kneel before national anthem as baseball season begins

The New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals kneel while holding a black ribbon to honor Black Lives Matter before playing an opening day baseball game at Nationals Park, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington. before the start of the first inning of an opening day baseball game at Nationals Park, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TAMPA (WFLA) – A coordinated show of support tonight for the Black Lives Matter movement, ahead of the Major League Baseball season opener.

Both the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals knelt along the baselines together at Nationals’ Park.

Players and coaches each held part of a long black cloth that ran along the length of both baselines while a video denouncing racism played in the stadium.

All players and coaches then stood for the singing of the national anthem before returning to their dugouts.