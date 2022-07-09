NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — A wrench-wielding man repeatedly bashed a pregnant woman in the head in a horrific broad daylight attack on a Fordham Heights street, police said Friday.

The assailant bludgeoned the 26-year-old victim with a metal wrench on Grand Concourse near East Fordham Road around 5:20 p.m. on June 6, authorities said. The NYPD put out a request for the public’s help finding the perpetrator.

Surveillance footage released by investigators shows the attacker shoving the victim against a parked car, then repeatedly raising his arm to rain blows upon her. The video appears to show good Samaritans intervening to break up the attack before the assailant got into a silver BMW and drove off.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital with a severe cut to the head, but was described by police as being in stable condition.

Police say that this silver BMW was driven by a man who beat a pregnant woman with a metal wrench on a Bronx street. (Credit: NYPD)

A detailed physical description of the suspect was not immediately available, but authorities released surveillance images of the BMW.