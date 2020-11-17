Wreaths Across America a go, Army Secretary announces new update

TAMPA (WFLA) – Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy announced Tuesday afternoon that he has directed Arlington National Cemetery to host Wreaths Across America.

The announcement came after Arlington National Cemetery said it would not be able to host the annual event next month where thousands of wreaths are placed on the graves of soldiers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

McCarthy said in a tweet, “We appreciate the families and visitors who take time to honor and remember those who are laid to rest at our nation’s most hallowed ground. Arlington National Cemetery will provide an update on the final schedule soon.”

Wreaths Across America said it has been working for months to make sure its outdoor wreath-laying events around the country follow local coronavirus protocols.

“Like our U.S. Military, we will adjust and adapt, and work together towards fulfilling the mission which is to Remember, Honor and Teach. Our Gold Star Families have lost too much for us to just give up,” Wreaths Across America said. “Please stay tuned for more details about how you too can recommit to the mission and join us in remembering all those laid to rest at Arlington and elsewhere in the country, in their honor.”

Arlington said families and visitors can still visit on their own schedules to place flowers or wreaths on graves.