‘World’s oldest barber’ dies at 108

(CNN) – A New York community said goodbye to a beloved neighbor, who was the oldest working barber.

Anthony Mancinelli was 108 years old and had been cutting hair for almost as long.

He started when he was just 12, a few years after coming to the US from Italy. Calvin Coolidge was in the White House, alcohol was prohibited and the Great Depression hadn’t happened yet.

Mancinelli was still cutting hair as recently as last December.

When profiled by a local TV station in 2016, he was working five days a week, living alone, driving and cutting his own hair.

He holds the Guinness World Record for the oldest working barber.